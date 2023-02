Erdoğan pledges to reconstruct Türkiye's earthquake-hit southern region

"With the completion of debris removal activities, we are starting the reconstruction and revival of our region. "In a few months, we are starting the construction of 309,000 houses, including village houses, throughout the earthquake zone," Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters during a press briefing in quake-hit Kahramanmaraş province.