 Contact Us
Video Turkey Erdoğan: Doors of Türkiye's growth have been opened
06.04.2023 00:10
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Erdoğan: Doors of Türkiye's growth have been opened

During his inauguration ceremony on Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his vision for the future of Türkiye, referring to it as the "Century of Türkiye." He emphasized that with the conclusion of the voting process and the announcement of the results, a new era has commenced, opening the doors to Turkey's progress and growth. The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from 81 countries, highlighting the significance of the event.
Erdoğan: Doors of Türkiye's growth have been opened
Erdoğan: Doors of Türkiye's growth have been opened
Erdoğan unveils new presidential cabinet after inauguration
Erdoğan unveils new presidential cabinet after inauguration
Erdoğan takes oath for third term as Türkiye's President
Erdoğan takes oath for third term as Türkiye's President
Winner is Türkiye: Erdoğan says after elections victory
Winner is Türkiye: Erdoğan says after elections victory
World leaders congratulate Erdoğan after elections victory
World leaders congratulate Erdoğan after elections victory
Türkiye heads to 2023 presidential election runoff
Türkiye heads to 2023 presidential election runoff
Erdoğan-led People's Alliance receives highest youth vote
Erdoğan-led People's Alliance receives highest youth vote
Erdoğan inaugurates Defne State Hospital in quake-hit Hatay
Erdoğan inaugurates Defne State Hospital in quake-hit Hatay
Erdoğan in CNN Interview: Expect my nation to come out in strong numbers on May 28
Erdoğan in CNN Interview: Expect my nation to come out in strong numbers on May 28
Turkish leader Erdoğan vows to keep spirit of May 19 alive
Turkish leader Erdoğan vows to keep spirit of May 19 alive
Opposition bloc's candidate slammed for saying nothing about PKK terror
Opposition bloc's candidate slammed for saying nothing about PKK terror
Ballot boxes reinstalled at Istanbul airport and customs gates
Ballot boxes reinstalled at Istanbul airport and customs gates
Erdoğan lauds Turkish youth for their support to democracy
Erdoğan lauds Turkish youth for their support to democracy
German police detain Turkish journalists Ismail Erel and Cemil Albay in Frankfurt
German police detain Turkish journalists Ismail Erel and Cemil Albay in Frankfurt
Erdoğan slams opposition bloc for maintaining smear campaigns
Erdoğan slams opposition bloc for maintaining smear campaigns
Western media pivots after Erdoğan's election success
Western media pivots after Erdoğan's election success