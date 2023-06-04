Erdoğan: Doors of Türkiye's growth have been opened

During his inauguration ceremony on Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his vision for the future of Türkiye, referring to it as the "Century of Türkiye." He emphasized that with the conclusion of the voting process and the announcement of the results, a new era has commenced, opening the doors to Turkey's progress and growth. The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from 81 countries, highlighting the significance of the event.