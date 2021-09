Erdoğan: Battle of Sakarya considered as turning point for Turkish War of Independence

"1921, when the Sakarya Victory was won, is one of the turning points of not only a war but also of the thousand-year Turkish existence in Anatolia. The Sakarya Victory, just like the Manzikert Victory as well as the conquest of Bursa, Edirne and Istanbul, is one of the important chapters of our glorious history extending from the gates of Vienna to the Red Sea," Erdoğan stressed.