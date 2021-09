UN issues updated death toll for Syria war, says 350,000 an 'undercount'

"Our numbers include only those people identifiable by full name, with an established date of death and who died in an identified governorate. On this basis, we have compiled a list of 350,209 identified individuals killed in the conflict in Syria between March 2011 and March 2021." U.N. High Commissioner For Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.