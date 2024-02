Gazan infants share same incubators despite the risk of illnesses

Babies in an overcrowded hospital were sharing incubators in the southern city of Rafah in the Gaza strip on Saturday. The city of Rafah, along the border with Egypt, is now home to about 1.4 million people, many of whom fled Israeli bombardment. The large numbers of displaced is increasing the pressure on hospitals while up to three or four infants are put in a single incubator instead of one.