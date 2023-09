Fitch revises Türkiye's outlook from 'negative' to 'stable'

Fitch Credit Ratings Agency has announced an upgrade in Turkey's outlook from negative to "stable." This decision comes while affirming Turkey's B rating. Fitch's rationale for this change in outlook is attributed to Turkey's adoption of a more consistent policy approach, which is expected to reduce near-term financial risks and alleviate pressure on the country's balance of payments.