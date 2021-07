Erdoğan: We reached highest export figures in Turkey history

"Our 6-month exports increased by 40 percent compared to last year and reached $105 billion. We achieved a record level of $199.5 billion in our 12-month export value. By God's grace, we will break the record at this rate by the end of the year. Thus, we reached the highest export figures in the history of the Republic on a monthly, quarterly and 6-month basis," Erdoğan said.