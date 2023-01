Erdoğan: Türkiye's mining sector's exports hit record level

Türkiye's mining-sector exports rose by 9.1% to $6.5 billion in 2022, hitting a historical high level, the country's president announced on Friday. Speaking at the opening ceremony of a gold mine in the country's Bilecik province, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the mining sector was contributing 93 billion Turkish liras (some $5 billion) to the country's GDP -- seven times more than 14 years ago.