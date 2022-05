​Cost of living | Inflation and demand leave American food banks 'struggling'

U.S. inflation data showed a slowdown in annual price increases in April, but a closely watched monthly price measure continues to rise at an uncomfortably brisk rate. US consumer prices jumped 8.3% last month from 12 months earlier. that was below the 8.5% year-over-year surge in march, which was the highest rate since 1981.