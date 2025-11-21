Türkiye attracts 47.25M foreign tourists in January-October

Türkiye hosted 47.25 million foreign tourists in the first 10 months of 2025, according to official figures released on Friday.

The number of foreign arrivals this January-October was down 0.1% compared to the same period last year, said Culture and Tourism Ministry data.

Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city by population and a top tourist destination, welcomed 33.9% of all foreign visitors, or 16.01 million, in the 10-month period.

It was followed by the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, and the northwestern city of Edirne, which borders both Bulgaria and Greece.

As for the nationalities of foreign tourists, Russia took first place with a 13.5% share over the same period, followed by Germany and the UK.

In October alone, 5.68 million foreigners visited Türkiye, up 4.3% on a yearly basis.





