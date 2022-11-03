Historian Herodotus commemorated in hometown Bodrum

Nearly two dozen eminent historians from eight countries have come to the Turkish Aegean for a workshop on Herodotus, known as the "Father of History."

Starting on Wednesday, the International Herodotus Workshop aims to make it better known that Herodotus hails from Bodrum, now the Turkish resort city of Bodrum, according to a Thursday press release by the municipality.

Herodotus, an ancient Greek historian, was born in Halicarnassus-now Bodrum-in the fifth century before Jesus.

Ahmet Aras, Bodrum's mayor, said: "The only way to have a lasting impact is through scientific and academic studies, and our main goal is to establish a Herodotus Research Center."

He added that Bodrum is doing the same for Cevat Şakir Kabaağaçlı, also known as the Fisherman of Halicarnassus, a Cretan Turkish novelist, essayist, and travel writer who died in 1973.

Mustafa Hamdi Sayar, a historian at Istanbul University, said the workshop had been planned for Herodotus' 2,500th birthday of but was postponed due to the pandemic.

"Eminent researchers here have devoted years to studying Herodotus and have been working on this subject for 30-40 years," he said.