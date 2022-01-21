Hundreds of thousands enjoy bird’s-eye view of Cappadocia in 2021

Some 388,833 visitors took hot-air balloon trips to experience a bird's-eye view of Turkiye's world-famous scenic Cappadocia in 2021.

Cappadocia is famous for its unique "fairy chimney" volcanic cones, valleys, underground cities, boutique hotels, and houses carved into rocks, churches, chapels, and shelters used during the early years of the Christian faith.

The region, located in Central Anatolia's Nevsehir province, has been preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1985.

To get an authentic experience, tourists from all over the world prefer to experience Cappadocia 's landscapes and peak-like rock houses up in the sky.

Last year, balloon tours were possible in 216 days due to adverse weather conditions.

The highest number of people participated in the hot air balloon tour was in October with 76,104.

Meanwhile, 434,639 domestic and foreign tourists took hot air balloon tours in 2014, 498,812 in 2015, 250,000 in 2016, 329,390 in 2017, 537,500 in 2018, 585,582 in 2019, 120,917 in 2020.

"The weather condition in Cappadocia is favorable for hot air balloon rides. We can fly about 220 days a year, which is a very significant number when we look at the world average," Mehmet Dinler, head of Anatolian Hot Air Balloon Operators Association, told Anadolu Agency.