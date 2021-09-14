World’s oldest mosaic unearthed in central Turkey

Excavators have discovered a 3,500-year-old mosaic, the world's oldest, in central Turkey.

The mosaic consisting of 3,147 stones with a size of 3x7 meters (10x23 feet) was found in Uşaklı Höyük located in Yozgat's Sorgun district, where surface surveys have begun in 2008 and excavations have begun in 2012.

The excavations are being carried out jointly by the General Directorate for Cultural Heritage and Museum, Bozok University and Italy's Pisa University, said Hüseyin Çiftçi, provincial culture and tourism director.

"In scientific studies, it has been determined that the mosaic found is the first mosaic in the world history. The mold of the mosaic also supports this, as it is quite primitive. We are planning to earn this place to tourism sector."

Anacleto D'agostino, a lecturer at Pisa University and the excavation team head, said that the mosaic they found belongs to the 1500s B.C.

Also stating that the mosaic is the oldest in the world, he said: "We know there are similar mosaics in Greece, but we think that the mosaic here is older than that there."