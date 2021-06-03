TOURISTS HEAD TO ISTANBULS TAKSIM MOSQUE IN DROVES

Tourists headed in droves to the Taksim Mosque, the latest addition to the landmarks in Istanbul.

On May 28, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurated the mosque for worship with Friday prayers.

Apart from local tourists, a large number of foreign tourists are also drawn to the architectural masterpiece.

Wedaa Dapty, a tourist from Indonesia, said she loved the design of the mosque.

"It was a big surprise to me because it only opened last Friday. The inside of the mosque is magnificent," she said.

Fatiha Dawa from Djibouti said she offered prayers at the mosque with her family.

"I'm so excited to be here. It's a good feeling to witness the beauty of the mosque," she stated.

Zahra Indi from Libya also praised the architecture of the mosque.

The mosque is located in Istanbul's iconic Taksim Square and took four years to complete.

It can host a congregation of up to 4,000 people.