Hybrid bird species discovered in eastern Turkey

A new hybrid bird species has been discovered in eastern Turkey.

Joint observation and banding teams at the Aras Research and Training Station in the province of Iğdır conducted a detailed study on a specimen that they found resembling both the Yellowhammer (Emberiza citrinella) and Pine Bunting (Emberiza leucocephalos) species.

Caught in a mist net used to capture and band birds for research purposes, the specimen was determined to be a hybrid of these two species.

Teams from the Kuzeydoğu Association, based in the northeastern province of Kars, as well as Igdir University, Koc University in Istanbul, Utah University in the US and local nature conservation and national parks officials took part in the efforts.

The bird, after being banded, was released back into the wild on Wednesday.





