Musk to scale back work with Trump’s DOGE task force amid Tesla struggles

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Tuesday that he will be significantly reducing his involvement in the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) starting in May, signaling a shift in priorities as the electric vehicle maker faces deepening financial and reputational challenges.

"Starting probably next month, in May, my time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly,"Musk said during a conference call with investors following Tesla's first-quarter earnings release, CBS News reported.

The DOGE initiative, a signature cost-cutting task force launched by President Donald Trump in his second term, has been credited with eliminating tens of thousands of federal jobs in a bid to reduce "fraud, waste and abuse."

However, the program has been dogged by controversy, including multiple lawsuits and accusations that it accessed voter data and slashed essential public programs.

Despite distancing himself from DOGE, Musk made clear he's not cutting ties entirely. "Starting next month, I'll be allocating far more of my time to Tesla," he added.

"But I still plan to spend one to two days a week on government issues."

-'Exiting DOGE won't change that'

The news appeared to buoy Tesla's battered stock, which jumped 4% to $247.53 after Musk's announcement.

Still, shares remain down 41% year-to-date and have plunged over 50% from their December high, when optimism about Musk's influence in Washington briefly boosted investor confidence.

Tesla's Q1 earnings, released Tuesday, deepened investor unease. Revenue dropped 9%, while profits plummeted 71%, missing Wall Street forecasts. Analysts suggest the company's woes run deeper than politics.

"Musk's personal brand has been permanently tarnished by his political activities in the last several months, and exiting DOGE won't change that," wrote Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge in a note to clients.

Tesla is also grappling with fierce competition in the global EV market. Rivals from Detroit to Berlin are rolling out new models with cutting-edge tech, while Chinese giant BYD has developed a battery system capable of recharging in mere minutes.

Compounding Tesla's challenges, Chinese tariff retaliation recently forced the company to halt orders of its Model S and Model X in mainland China.









