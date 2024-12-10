Trump announces key nominations, endorsement

US President-elect Donald Trump unveiled nominations and an endorsement Monday, signaling his commitment to advancing his America First policies in his second term.

Trump announced the return of Mark Paoletta as general counsel of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Praising Paoletta as a "brilliant and tenacious lawyer," he highlighted his role during the first term, including securing funding for the southern border wall and tackling government spending.

"Mark will work closely with our DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) team to cut the size of our bloated Government bureaucracy and root out wasteful and anti-American spending," Trump said.

Paoletta is also known for his unwavering support of Israel and its leadership.

- HARMEET DHILLON FOR ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR CIVIL RIGHTS

Trump also nominated Harmeet Dhillon to serve as assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Department of Justice.

He praised Dhillon for challenging "Big Tech censorship" and opposing restrictive pandemic measures.

"Harmeet will be a tireless defender of our Constitutional Rights and will enforce Civil Rights and Election Laws FAIRLY and FIRMLY," he said.

Dhillon gained prominence for her legal battles against pandemic-related mandates and mail-in voting.

- KC CROSBIE FOR RNC CO-CHAIR

Trump also endorsed KC Crosbie to succeed Lara Trump as co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Lara, who Trump said transformed the RNC into a "lean, focused and powerful machine" during her tenure, stepped down Sunday night.

"KC has been with me from the very beginning, helping REAL Republicans get elected across the Country," Trump said.

Crosbie's priorities include enhancing election integrity and ensuring the RNC's effectiveness in advancing the MAGA (Make America Great Again) agenda, he said.







