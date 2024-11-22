Trump names Pam Bondi as new pick for attorney general

US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday announced Pam Bondi, a former attorney general of Florida, as his new pick for attorney general.

The announcement comes hours after former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was Trump's first pick, said he is withdrawing from consideration for the post.

"Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families. Then, as Florida's first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country. She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term — We saved many lives!" said Trump on Truth Social.

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!" he added.

Gaetz was on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to sit down with senators who were pivotal to his confirmation to lead the Justice Department. He said the meetings were "excellent" but conceded that his nomination has become a "distraction" for the Trump transition team.

"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1," he wrote on X.









