U.S. PRIORITIZES INFLUENCE OVER ISRAELS MILITARY ACTIONS AMID ONGOING CONFLICT

The United States is currently not pursuing efforts to reinstate a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah, instead prioritizing its influence over Israel's military operations in Lebanon, according to U.S. officials.

Officials informed CNN that attempts to halt hostilities have stalled as Israel continues its intense airstrikes and ground invasion. The ongoing violence has resulted in over 1,400 fatalities and displaced more than one million individuals in less than three weeks.

A senior U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, pointed out that while the U.S. cannot stop Israeli military actions, it seeks to shape their execution.

"We couldn't stop them from taking action, but we can at least try to shape what it looks like," the official stated.

A proposed cease-fire brokered by the U.S. and France aimed to establish a 21-day pause in hostilities to facilitate civilian returns in northern Israel and southern Lebanon. However, U.S. mediation efforts have been limited as Israel maintains its operations against Hezbollah.

"We support their capacity to target militants and diminish Hezbollah's infrastructure, but we are acutely aware of previous instances where limited operations have escalated into prolonged conflicts," emphasized State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

There are growing concerns that Israel's stated limited operation might broaden, particularly in light of last week's missile strike by Iran.

US officials have been advising Israel to refrain from escalating retaliatory strikes against Tehran. Although President Joe Biden has publicly expressed opposition to an Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, it remains uncertain whether Israel has dismissed that possibility.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is scheduled to meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this week, a visit that could postpone further military actions.

However, former Israeli diplomat Alon Pinkas cautioned against assuming significant delays: "This would make sense in a political science simulation, not in Israeli politics."

Despite the ongoing violence, the U.S. continues to advocate for diplomatic solutions, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stating:

"We're going to be having regular consultations with the Israelis, the Lebanese, and others regarding the right moment to press for such an agreement."

Nevertheless, U.S. leverage appears limited, and with reports suggesting that Hezbollah's leadership may have been eliminated in Israeli airstrikes, negotiations are likely to encounter additional challenges.