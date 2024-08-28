US special counsel files superseding indictment against Trump in election interference case

US Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment Tuesday in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump, narrowing the scope of the allegations in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling on immunity.

"The superseding indictment, which was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case, reflects the government's efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court's holdings and remand instructions in Trump v. United States," the special counsel's office was quoted by several US media outlets as saying.

While none of the four original charges against Trump have been dropped, the revised indictment removes certain allegations, including those related to attempts to use the Justice Department to support Trump's false claims of election fraud, according to CNN.

It came after the Supreme Court last month ruled that Trump is entitled to some degree of immunity from prosecution for official acts but not steps he took as a candidate.

Smith is prosecuting Trump for criminally interfering in the 2020 presidential election, while the former president's legal team has been trying to get the election interference case thrown out on claims of presidential immunity.

The ruling could also influence the case against Trump in Florida for taking classified documents from his tenure in office with him as a private citizen and resisting returning them to the government.









