U.S. presidential contenders Trump, Harris to face off in Sept. 10 debate

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris have agreed to participate in a first debate on Sept. 10, ABC News announced late Thursday.

The network made the announcement on X, following Trump's statement on Thursday expressing his willingness to engage in multiple debates with his de facto Democratic opponent before the November election.

Trump proposed having three debates, suggesting that Fox News and NBC host the additional two, but Harris has been cool toward a Fox-hosted debate, as the network is seen as favoring Trump.

Harris confirmed her participation in the ABC debate during a Thursday event in Michigan and also indicated her openness to more debates.

"I am looking forward to debating Donald Trump, and September 10 is our date. I understand he is finally committed, and I am eager for the debate," Harris said.

The confirmation comes weeks after Harris entered the race in the wake of her boss, President Joe Biden, bowing out, following a disappointing debate performance in June.

Harris' entry is seen to have energized Democrats, with several polls showing the race between Harris and Trump tightening.