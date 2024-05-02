Arizona lawmakers vote to repeal abortion ban

Arizona lawmakers voted on Wednesday to repeal an abortion ban that was first passed in 1864, when the state was still a territory.

The repeal bill passed with a vote of 16-14 in the Republican-controlled State Senate, with two Republican senators breaking ranks to support it alongside every Democratic senator, creating a dispute within the Republican Party, traditionally considered as pro-abortion.

The controversial ban only permitted abortions to save a patient's life, without exceptions for rape victims.

Governor Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who is expected to sign the repeal on Thursday, said: "Arizona women should not have to live in a state where politicians make decisions that should be between a woman and her doctor."

The repeal will not take effect until 90 days after the legislature adjourns for the summer.

Earlier this month, Republicans denounced the decision by Arizona's Supreme Court declaring the 160-year-old abortion ban enforceable.

















