Turkish President Erdoğan, Kazakh premier discuss regional, global issues

The Turkish president and Kazakhstan's visiting premier on Thursday discussed regional and global issues, Israel's months-long attacks on Gaza, and developments in the region.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Olzhas Bektenov at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan, regional and global issues, Israel's attacks on Gaza, and the recent situation in the region," says the Turkish Communications Directorate on X.

Underlining that the Israeli government is trying to escalate conflicts across the region, Erdoğan stressed the urgent need for an immediate and lasting cease-fire and enhanced collaboration within the Organization of Turkic States to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"President Erdoğan also stated that it is important to develop relations with Kazakhstan in counter-terrorism, the economy, and other areas, particularly the defense industry," the directorate added.

Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which claimed about 1,200 lives.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, and 85% of the enclave's population has been forced into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of essentials such as food and medicines.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



