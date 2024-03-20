Trump can appeal ruling that kept Georgia prosecutor on case, judge says

A Georgia judge on Wednesday said that former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants in the state's criminal election interference case could appeal a ruling that allowed the lead prosecutor, Fani Willis, to remain on the case.

The ruling clears the way for Trump and others charged in the case to ask a state appeals court to consider whether Willis should be disqualified over a romantic relationship with a former deputy, Nathan Wade.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled on March 15 that Willis and her office could continue prosecuting the case as long as Wade withdrew, which he agreed to do. But McAfee said the relationship created an "appearance of impropriety."