Trump, Biden sweep latest primary elections en route to presidential rematch

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump made a clean sweep of the presidential primaries that took place on Tuesday in the states of Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio, according to media outlets.

Biden received 89% of the vote in Arizona's Democratic primary while Trump secured 76% of the vote in the Republican primary. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley still received 20% of the vote even though she dropped out of the Republican race.

Biden scored an even bigger victory in Illinois, where he won with 91% of the vote. Trump won with 80%, with Haley garnering 14%.

In Kansas, Biden won with 83% of the vote. Trump received 75% and Haley 16%.

The results were similar in Ohio, where Biden secured 87% of the vote. Trump won with 79% and Haley took home 14%.

Trump was victorious in Florida with 81% of the vote to Haley's 13%. But there was no Democratic primary in the Sunshine State with Biden being given all of the delegates.

Both Trump and Biden had already reached the amount of delegates necessary to secure their respective party's nominations on Super Tuesday last week. The recent primaries only fortified their delegate count.

As of right now, Biden sits at 2,482 delegates. The president passed the 1,968 delegate count last week needed for the Democratic nomination.

Trump has a total of 1,623 delegates. The former president also reached the 1,215 delegates needed last week to secure the Republican nomination.

Trump will officially receive his party's nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July.

Biden will officially be nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois in August.

Both candidates will face off in the presidential election on Nov. 5, a rematch of the 2020 election in which Biden won and Trump tried to overturn the results.