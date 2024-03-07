News U.S. Politics Former US president Trump wants to debate 'vital issues' with Biden

Following his victories in Super Tuesday elections, former President Donald Trump has challenged incumbent Joe Biden to debate him. Following Nikki Haley's withdrawal from the Republican nomination contest for November's presidential election, Trump called for a debate with Biden on Wednesday.

Former US president Donald Trump has challenged incumbent Joe Biden to debate him, following his successes in the so-called Super Tuesday elections.



Trump called for a debate with Biden on Wednesday, shortly after Republican Nikki Haley withdrew from the Republican nomination contest for November's presidential election.



"It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People. Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!" Trump wrote in a post on the Truth Social platform he co-founded.



The communications director of Biden's election campaign, Michael Tyler, did not comment on whether Biden would be debating. according to US reports. He hinted that this would be a discussion for a later date.



Biden and Trump had two televised debates before the 2020 presidential election. No debates have been agreed before this year's election, set to take place in November.



Trump had been criticized for refusing to participate in televised debates with his Republican rivals for the party's nomination for the White House. The 77-year-old Trump has repeatedly claimed that the 81-year-old Biden is too old and forgetful to debate against him.



Trump wrote in his post on Truth Social that the debates could be run by the "corrupt" Democratic Party organizing committee. "I look forward to receiving a response," he said.



"I know Donald Trump's thirsty for attention and struggling to expand his appeal beyond the MAGA base — and that's a conversation we'll have at the appropriate time in this cycle," Tyler told Fox News Digital, referencing Trump's election campaign slogan: "Make America Great Again."



"But if he's so desperate to see President Biden in prime time, he doesn't have to wait!" he added, quipping that Trump could watch Biden's State of the Union address, which is scheduled for Thursday.



The official address to both chambers of the US Congress traditionally gives the US President the opportunity to take stock of key policy issues and set out his future course.











