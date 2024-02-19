Biden says willing to meet with US House speaker over Ukraine aid

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said he is willing to meet with Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson to discuss a funding bill for Ukraine's war against Russia that is opposed by former President Donald Trump.

Biden, speaking to reporters as he returned to the White House from a weekend in Delaware, said Republicans are making a big mistake by opposing aid to Ukraine for use in its war to repel Russian invaders.

Johnson has been demanding a meeting with Biden. He indicated last week he has no immediate plans to allow the chamber to vote on a $95 billion package of international security assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.







