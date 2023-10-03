 Contact Us
Republican US Rep. Matt Gaetz moves to oust McCarthy as speaker

In a significant move, hardline Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz has initiated efforts to remove Kevin McCarthy from his position as Speaker of the House. This development comes after McCarthy narrowly averted a partial government shutdown by garnering more support from Democrats than Republicans when passing a bill.

Published October 03,2023
