BIDENS TEAM IS ON A MISSION TO PREVENT HIM TRIPPING DUE STRUGGLE WITH SPINAL ARTHRITIS

Biden's team is on a mission to prevent him tripping due struggle with 'spinal arthritis'

President Biden's campaign team is taking proactive steps to prevent him from experiencing public falls, given his diagnosis of "significant spinal arthritis" and concerns about his age.

The diagnosis was made by the White House physician earlier this year, and Biden has faced multiple public tripping incidents, raising questions about his physical fitness. To address these concerns, his team has implemented several measures, as reported by Axios.

One significant change is encouraging President Biden to wear tennis shoes in public and limiting his involvement in activities that require climbing stairs to reduce the risk of embarrassing falls.

Additionally, President Biden is undergoing physical therapy with specialist Drew Contreras, who previously worked with President Barack Obama. Contreras has recommended exercises aimed at improving the president's balance.

Observers noticed President Biden adopting a more casual footwear choice, sneakers, in public this summer, especially after a notable fall at the Air Force Academy in June. He has also been seen boarding Air Force One using shorter stairs leading to a lower level, another precaution aimed at preventing falls.

The primary objective for President Biden's team is to prevent any public mishaps during the upcoming election season, as such incidents could potentially harm his campaign.

Historical examples, like Hillary Clinton's fainting incident in 2016 and Bob Dole's fall from a campaign stage in 1996, underscore the significant impact health scares can have on presidential campaigns.

In President Biden's case, a fall would be particularly damaging due to ongoing scrutiny of his age.

A summer Associated Press poll revealed that 77% of respondents believed he was too old to effectively serve for four more years, with both Republicans (89%) and Democrats (69%) sharing this view. A recent Washington Post and ABC News poll also found that 3 out of 5 Democrats preferred someone else as the party's 2024 nominee.





