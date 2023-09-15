BIDEN TO HOST UKRAINES ZELENSKYY AT WHITE HOUSE NEXT WEEK

Returning from the UN General Assembly in New York next week, US President Joe Biden will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"This will be their third meeting here at the White House and it certainly comes at a critical time, as Russia desperately seeks help from countries like North Korea for its brutal war in Ukraine," Sullivan told reporters, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin's Tuesday meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the Russian Far East.

He added that the meeting with Zelenkskyy will also come "as Ukrainian forces continue to make progress in their counteroffensive, and just after the next Ukraine defense contact group meeting that (Defense) Secretary (Lloyd) Austin is organizing with dozens of our allies and partners in Europe earlier next week, as we continue to coordinate the provision of arms and equipment to help Ukrainian forces."

He said Biden looks forward to hearing Zelenksyy's perspective on all of this and to reaffirm to the world and the American people his commitment to continuing to lead the world in supporting Ukraine as it defends its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Zelenskyy will also visit the US Congress, said Sullivan.

The two leaders are both scheduled to address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

According to CNN, citing a Republican source, Zelenskyy will meet individually with lawmakers and members of the Republican and Democratic leaderships on Capitol Hill next week.