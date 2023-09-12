House speaker McCarthy announces formal investigation into Biden

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made a significant announcement on Tuesday, revealing that House Republicans have uncovered what they consider to be "serious and credible allegations" concerning President Biden's conduct. These allegations, according to McCarthy, center around accusations of "abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption" on the part of President Biden. Consequently, McCarthy declared that the Republican Party would initiate a formal impeachment inquiry against the President.

"In the course of our extensive investigations, we have discovered evidence that President Biden misled the American people regarding his awareness of his family's overseas business dealings. Testimonies from eyewitnesses indicate that the President participated in multiple phone calls and engaged in various interactions, including dinners, which resulted in significant financial transactions benefiting his son and his son's business associates," McCarthy stated.

Earlier, Fox News Digital had confirmed that McCarthy intended to convey to House Republicans the view that launching an impeachment inquiry against President Biden was the "logical next step" in their ongoing investigations. An impeachment inquiry marks the initial phase of the impeachment process, focusing on gathering evidence to support potential articles of impeachment against a public official. To discuss the latest findings and the status of investigations concerning the Biden family, the House GOP conference has scheduled a meeting for Thursday morning. This meeting will be led by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.).

This special conference meeting on Thursday is scheduled separately from the regularly scheduled weekly GOP meeting on Wednesday morning, where leadership typically outlines the week's priorities. Reports about the impending inquiry have drawn a strong response from White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, Ian Sams, who criticized the effort as politically motivated. Sams accused McCarthy of pushing forward with an impeachment probe to appease hardliners within the GOP conference.

"McCarthy is facing pressure from [Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.] to initiate impeachment proceedings, or she threatens to shut down the government," Sams remarked. "Initiating impeachment proceedings without any substantive evidence of wrongdoing by the President is essentially an attempt to energize the extreme right wing, enabling them to baselessly attack him."