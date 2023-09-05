Majority of voters believe Biden too old for second term: Poll

Many US voters believe that President Joe Biden is too old to run for re-election in 2024, according to a Wall Street Journal poll published Monday.

Biden and former President Donald Trump are neck and neck in a potential rematch of the 2020 election.

Despite the candidates' relatively close ages, a significant 73% of voters expressed concerns about Biden's age, feeling he is too old for a second term. In contrast, 47% of voters shared similar concerns about 77-year-old Trump.

In addition, by an 11-point margin, more voters believe that Trump rather than Biden has a track record of accomplishments as president, with 51% of respondents seeing Trump in this light, while only 40% feel the same about Biden.

When Biden was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021, he became the oldest living president at the age of 78. If he were to serve a second term, he would begin it at the age of 82 and conclude it at 86.















