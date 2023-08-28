US President Bidem condemns Florida racist shooting

Biden Issues Written Statement Regarding Armed Attack in Neighborhood Inhabited by Blacks in Jacksonville, Florida.

Condemning the attack carried out for "racist reasons," Biden shared the viewpoint that "White supremacy has no place in the United States. We must state this clearly and forcefully."

Biden stated that in a country where Blacks live in fear of being shot "because of their race," the American people must reject it, saying, " Hate must have no safe harbour in America." Remaining silent is complicity with the crime. That's why we should not stay silent. Jill and I are praying for the lives lost and their families, and we mourn together with the people of Jacksonville."