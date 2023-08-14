Two bodies found near chainsaw buoys at the US-Mexico border

The floating barrier project initiated last month by the administration of the U.S. state of Texas on the Rio Grande River at the Mexico border has been revealed to involve the use of chainsaw-equipped buoys. Democratic Representative Sylvia Garcia of the U.S. House of Representatives released images of these chainsaw buoys, calling for an immediate halt to this cruel and inhumane practice by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Governor Abbott maintains that the floating barrier project, announced in June and commenced in July, was implemented to deter irregular migrants from crossing into the U.S., while U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is accused of inadequacy in handling this issue.

Two migrants' lifeless bodies found

Mexican authorities stated that on August 3rd and 4th, the lifeless bodies of two migrants were discovered near the buoys on the Rio Grande River. One of the deceased migrants was identified as a 20-year-old of Honduran origin, while the identity of the other migrant has yet to be determined.

Mexico sends a note to the U.S.

Due to the floating barrier project, Mexico sent two diplomatic notes to the U.S. government, and Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena recently met with her U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken, requesting the removal of the buoys.

U.S. government files lawsuit over barriers. The controversial barrier project has faced opposition from the U.S. government as well, citing potential humanitarian and environmental issues. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the Texas local government in July, seeking the removal of the barriers.