In recent days, President Joe Biden has responded to requests for increased media engagement by participating in a significant interview, choosing an unexpected platform: the Weather Channel.

Critics swiftly responded to this interview by speculating that the president's intention was to persistently discuss weather-related topics, a comparison drawn in parallel to assertions following the revelation of his involvement in multiple dinners alongside his son's foreign associates.

The frequency of these gatherings, discussions, and joint activities has risen considerably, with Joe Biden amassing a knowledge of meteorological subjects rivaling that of even Al Roker.

Yet, amidst this weather-focused scenario, the situation in Washington continues to deteriorate.

This week, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, unveiled a third report concerning the ongoing investigations into the Biden corruption scandal.

Freshly scrutinized bank records reveal that the Biden family has received an excess of $20 million, a portion of which can be traced back to corrupt Kazakh figures.

A portion of these funds was dedicated to indulgent purchases for Hunter Biden. On April 22, 2014, Kazakh oligarch Kenes Rakishev transferred $142,300 to the Rosemont Seneca Bohai bank account.

Remarkably, this exact sum was then wired to a New Jersey car dealership, earmarked for a Fisker sports car for Hunter. Subsequently, dissatisfied with the Fisker, he opted to trade it in for a Porsche.

Over his four-year period of absence from public office, Forbes documented his earnings at $17.3 million. These amassed riches are destined to outlive him, inevitably passing down to his descendants.

For individuals of significant affluence in their later years, the primary challenge becomes not accruing further wealth, but devising strategies to pass on their fortunes to their offspring with minimal taxation and delays.

In this context, the funds transferred to Hunter Biden's close associate hold particular significance. To a man of Joe Biden's age and wealth, this can be perceived as a valuable benefit.

Nonetheless, the stream of politicians, media, and analysts remains undeterred, vehemently asserting that in the absence of direct transfers to the president's personal account, no instances of corruption or criminality can be established.

In the grand scheme, critiquing $20 million flowing into a president's familial domain can be likened to complaining about the habitual weather patterns in Washington.









