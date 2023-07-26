Hunter Biden to appear in federal court for guilty plea in years-long probe

Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Delaware, where he is anticipated to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges resulting from a federal investigation into his tax matters.

The charges pertain to "willful failure to pay federal income tax" for two years, amounting to over $100,000.

"Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year," the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss' office said upon announcing the charges last month. "According to the firearm Information, from on or about October 12, 2018 through October 23, 2018, Hunter Biden possessed a firearm despite knowing he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance."

If convicted, Hunter Biden could face a maximum of 12 months in prison for each of the tax charges (a total of two years) and a maximum of 10 years for the firearm charge, for which he agreed to a pretrial diversion program.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) explains that pretrial diversion programs redirect certain offenders away from traditional criminal justice processes and toward alternative systems of supervision and service, such as mental health or substance abuse treatment. Successful completion of such programs may result in a declination, dismissal, or reduction of charges, or a more favorable recommendation at sentencing, as stated by the DOJ website.

The final sentence will be determined by a federal district court judge, taking into consideration the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, as confirmed by Weiss' office.

While the investigation remains ongoing, Hunter Biden will also enter into a pretrial diversion agreement for a separate felony charge related to firearm possession, specifically for someone who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Despite facing criticism from Republicans and opponents of the president, the plea deal is expected to help Hunter Biden avoid imprisonment.









