Former US VP Mike Pence files to run for president

Former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork with federal authorities Monday to officially enter the 2024 White House race, joining an increasingly crowded field of Republicans.

Pence's filing with the Federal Election Commission ends months of speculation that he would launch to his ex-boss, former President Donald Trump who is the party's early front-runner.

The formal announcement of Pence's campaign launch is expected to take place Wednesday in Iowa, which will be home to the first Republican nominating contest in 2024. Pence is then expected to take part in a CNN town hall Wednesday evening.

Trump was the first Republican to launch a White House bid, and has continued to maintain a dominant position as challengers have mounted, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis is thought to be Trump's strongest Republican rival, even though the governor faces challenges regarding his far-right policies.

DeSantis has firmly established himself as a conservative culture warrior, railing against the left while implementing new policies in the state that have restricted abortion rights, clamped down on LGBTQ+ instruction in state schools and expanded gun rights to allow residents to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

His policies have put him at loggerheads with Disney, Florida's largest employer, which has stood against one of DeSantis's premier pieces of legislation, dubbed by critics as his "Don't Say Gay" law. The fight led DeSantis to repeal longstanding special treatment given to Disney under state law and has prompted a series of lawsuits between them.

An average of polls compiled by the Real Clear Politics website has Trump maintaining a majority of support amongst Republicans with 53.2%. DeSantis is a distant second with about 22%. Pence tends to round out the top five with 3.8%.













