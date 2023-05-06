Biden, pressed about age, says he has a 'hell of a lot of wisdom'

US President Joe Biden has dismissed doubts that he is not fit for another term because of his age in his first interview since announcing his re-election bid last month.



"I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people," the 80-year-old Democrat said in an interview with broadcaster MSNBC that aired on Friday night.



"And I'm more experienced than anybody that's ever run for the office. And I think I've proven myself to be honourable as well as also effective."



Biden entered the White House in 2021 as the oldest person ever sworn into the presidency. If he wins re-election in 2024, he will 86 by the end of his second term.



The grandfather of seven has been a fixture of Washington for decades. He sat in the Senate for more than 35 years. From 2009 to 2017, he served as vice president to Barack Obama.



Biden's age and suitability for one of the world's most demanding jobs have long been a source of debate, including in his own party.



Republicans, meanwhile, are quick to seize on any of Biden's verbal slip-ups and gaffes as a way to question his mental acuity.



The frontrunner for 2024 among Republicans is former president Donald Trump, who is 76.













