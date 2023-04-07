Biden says expulsion of 2 Black Democrats in Tennessee 'undemocratic'

US President Joe Biden called the expulsion of two black Democratic members of the Tennessee House of Representatives "undemocratic."

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives in the state of Tennessee expelled on Thursday two of the three Democrats, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who are both black, after they participated in a gun control protest following last week's shooting at a school in Nashville, which killed six people, including three children.

In an interview with CNN, Representative Justin Jones slammed the decision of the House Republicans saying: "What happened yesterday was a very sad day for democracy. The nation was able to see we don't have democracy in Tennessee."

The third Democratic lawmaker, Gloria Johnson, who is a white woman, also took part in the protest but was not expelled.

Johnson accused the Republicans of racism and said that it "might have to do with the color of my skin" when asked why she was spared.

Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton denied accusations of racism in the expulsion decision.

Thursday's expulsions have been criticized by the Democrats with President Biden calling the expulsions "shocking and undemocratic."

"Rather than debating the merits of the issue, these Republican lawmakers have chosen to punish, silence, and expel duly-elected representatives of the people of Tennessee," Biden said.

Reacting to the expulsion, former President Barack Obama said on Twitter that it was a "sign of weakness."

"What happened in Tennessee is the latest example of a broader erosion of civility and democratic norms. Silencing those who disagree with us is a sign of weakness, not strength, and it won't lead to progress," he said.























