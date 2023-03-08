US State Department spokesman Ned Price to step down

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Tuesday that State Department spokesman Ned Price is stepping down this month.

"Ned's firm grasp of the policies underlying our messaging made him that much more effective in his role. On a personal level, I have constantly benefited from his counsel, as have so many members of the Department. Fortunately, I'll be able to continue to do that, as Ned will continue to serve at State, working directly for me," Blinken said in a written statement.

"Throughout the more than 200 briefings he has since held, he's treated journalists-as well as colleagues and everyone else he interacts with-with respect," he added.

The statement did not mention who will replace Price, who has been serving as the State Department's spokesman since Jan. 20, 2021.