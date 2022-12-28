Biden vacations in Virgin Islands as US faces deadly winter storm

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden traveled to the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean islands to spend their holiday between Christmas and new year in warmer weather.

Biden and his wife flew from Washington, DC to St. Croix on Tuesday while a massive winter storm was hitting much of the Midwest and northern parts of the country.

Accompanying the Bidens are their daughter Ashley, her husband, and grandchildren, according to US media outlets.

Before heading to vacation, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration on Monday for New York state following the deadly blizzard, which has claimed 63 lives.