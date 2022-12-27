Republican congressman admits lying about his resume

Newly-elected Republican Congressman George Santos admitted on Monday that he has lied about parts of his resume.

"My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry," Santos said in an interview with the New York Post. He added that this controversy will not deter him from "having good legislative success".

His comments came after the New York Times reported last week that the 34-year-old congressman's resume "may Be Largely Fiction".

Although his campaign biography says he worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, the companies denied his record of working there.

Santos' resume says he graduated from Baruch College in 2010, but officials there did not confirm it either.

He admitted in the interview with the New York Post that he "never worked directly" for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup while confessing that he never graduated from any college.

Santos was elected on Nov. 8 to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, New York in Congress.



