Fenerbahce Beko lose 72-73 against Partizan Belgrade in EuroLeague

Fenerbahce Beko lost 72-73 against Partizan Belgrade in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game on Thursday.

Partizan's 22 points performance in the last quarter brought the victory to the Serbian team at Ulker Sports And Event Hall in Istanbul.

US forward Kevin Punter led the Serbian club to victory with 12 points, while French center Mathias Lessort contributed with 12 points as well.

Scottie Wilbekin was the top scorer of the Yellow Canaries with 14 points.

Fenerbahce Beko fell to the third spot in the EuroLeague standings with 10 wins, 4 loses, while Partizan Belgrade sit at the 15th spot with six wins and nine loses.

Another Turkish club Anadolu Efes will take on Panathinaikos in a Round 15 game on Thursday.





