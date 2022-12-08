Biden’s approval remains 43%, unchanged from October

Democrats did better-than-expected in the US midterm elections but the approval of US President Joe Biden's job performance remains low, according to a poll on Thursday

Biden's approval rating stands at 43% in the AP-NORC survey, unchanged from October.

Approximately 55% of voters said they disapprove of the way Biden has handled his presidency, now in its second year.

Only 25% of respondents see the economic situation in the country as "good" while 75% say it is "poor."

A boost in Biden's approval was not seen despite the president leading Democrats to one of the most successful midterm showings in modern history.

Following the Nov. 8 elections and a runoff in the state of Georgia, Democrats hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate but lost control of the House of Representatives.

Republicans hold a narrow eight-seat majority in that chamber -- 221-213.