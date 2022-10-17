US warns of sanctions over Iran drone ties after Kyiv strikes

The United States warned Monday it would take action against companies and nations working with Iran's drone program after Russia used the imports for deadly kamikaze strikes in Kyiv.

"Anyone doing business with Iran that could have any link to UAVs or ballistic missile developments or the flow of arms from Iran to Russia should be very careful and do their due diligence -- the US will not hesitate to use sanctions or take actions against perpetrators," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"Russia deepening an alliance with Iran is something the whole world -- especially those in the region and across the world, frankly -- should be seen as a profound threat," he said.

Citing previously released US intelligence, Patel said that some of Iran's unmanned aerial vehicles being sold to Russia have malfunctioned.

The transfer shows the "enormous pressure" on Russia after losses in Ukraine, he said.

Moscow is "being forced frankly to resort to unreliable countries like Iran for supplies and equipment," he said.