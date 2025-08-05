Turkish parliament holds first meeting of committee formed under 'Terror-Free Türkiye' initiative

A newly formed Turkish parliamentary committee tasked with addressing the legal and political dimensions of the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative held its inaugural meeting on Tuesday at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM).

The body has been officially named the "National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee."

"There are moments in the history of nations that not only shape the day they occur but also determine the future of those nations. Today is one of those moments. We are at a historic turning point," said parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus.

He said just as the nation has come together with unity and strength in the face of past challenges, it will now defeat the decades-long threat of terrorism with the same unwavering faith, determination, and spirit of solidarity.

He said the commission reflects the will of the people, a commitment to peace and unity, and affirms parliament as the rightful venue for resolving national issues, adding that "the brotherhood between Turks and Kurds is a foundational element of our geography."

"This process is a matter of national survival that concerns the shared future of Turks, Kurds, and citizens from all walks of life. Therefore, our commission will act as a deliberative body rooted in negotiation. I firmly believe that our commission will fulfill this historic mission with a spirit of national unity and brotherhood," Kurtulmus added.

The committee "will work to enhance social cohesion, deepen national solidarity and brotherhood, and assess progress in the fields of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law," the Turkish parliament's official X account said.

The commission's purpose is defined as eliminating terrorism from Türkiye, strengthening social cohesion, reinforcing national unity and brotherhood, and advancing efforts in freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.

"The commission will act as a key stakeholder in this historic period of opportunity for our country, closely following a critical process that will shape our future and help secure lasting peace," the statement said, adding that the body will also identify necessary legal reforms, draft legislative proposals, and ensure the public is kept informed throughout the process.

The committee's next meeting is set for Friday. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin will brief the committee on their institutions' work and current developments.

The parliament speaker will chair the committee, with designated members presiding in their absence.

The committee will require an absolute majority of its total members to convene. Drafting legislation will require a three-fifths majority, while other decisions will be made by a simple majority of those present.

It will continue its work until Dec. 31, 2025, and may extend its mandate by up to two months at a time with the approval of three-fifths of all members.

All official communications concerning the committee's activities will be issued solely by the speaker's office.