Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu arrested by Istanbul criminal court in corruption probe

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was arrested on Sunday by the on-duty criminal court of peace as part of a corruption investigation into the Turkish metropolitan municipality.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said in an official statement: "Within the scope of the investigations conducted by our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the on-duty Magistrate Court has decided to arrest the suspect, Ekrem İmamoğlu, on charges of establishing and leading a criminal organization, accepting bribes, extortion, unlawfully recording personal data, and interfering with a tender, within the framework of a financial investigation."

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched investigations against İmamoğluand 99 other suspects on charges, including leading a criminal organization, membership in a criminal organization, embezzlement, bribery, aggravated fraud, unlawful acquisition of personal data, and rigging public tenders.

Following their processing at the police station, several suspects were transferred to Istanbul Courthouse in Caglayan, where their proceedings before the on-duty criminal court of peace took place.

The court ruled for İmamoğlus arrest.

Murat Ongun, an aide to İmamoğlu and the chairman of Medya Inc. -- a company owned by the municipality -- along with Imamoglu Insaat Company General Manager Tuncay Yilmaz were also arrested as part of the investigation.

Proceedings for the other suspects are still ongoing.










