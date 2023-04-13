Turkish citizens living abroad to cast ballots in 74 countries for May 14 elections

Election workers prepare polling booths at the Fraport Arena sports hall in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, where members of Germany's Turkish community cast votes for the Turkish presidential elections on July 31, 2014. (AFP File Photo)

Turkish nationals living abroad will be able to cast their votes for the presidential and parliamentary elections in 74 countries at 177 representations on April 27-May 9, Türkiye's Supreme Election Council announced on Wednesday in a statement.

The statement said voters until May 9 will be able to vote in 177 representative offices in 74 countries for Turkish elections set for May 14.

Balloting in foreign representative offices will be held between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time on weekdays and weekends.

In cities with Turkish consulate generals, voting will be held between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time.

Also, voters will be able to vote at any of the designated representative offices or customs gates where ballot boxes are set, without an appointment for the process.

In case none of the candidates secures more than 50% of the vote, balloting will be held for a possible runoff, set for May 28, on May 20-24 at the specified representative offices.

Voting will be held in 26 representative offices in Germany, and nine representative offices in the U.S. and France.

It is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and end by 5 p.m. (1400GMT) on May 14 in Türkiye.

The Turkish election board set May 28 as the date for a possible runoff if no candidate can secure a majority in the first round.