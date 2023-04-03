News Turkish Politics Erdoğan slams US ambassador Jeffrey Flake for visiting opposition leader

"This is not proper, try to use your brain a little. You are an ambassador. Your contact here is the president," Erdoğan said on Monday, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency. "As an ambassador, you must know your role. How will you now dare to ask for an appointment with the president? Our doors have closed for him," Erdoğan was reported as saying.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he would not receive US Ambassador Jeffrey Flake, after Flake met the leader of the opposition weeks ahead of the elections.



Opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu of the centre-left CHP party is challenging Erdoğan in the presidential election to be held on May 14.



Erdoğan's comments came after Flake visited Kılıçdaroğlu at the centre-left Republican People's Party (CHP) headquarters in Ankara at the end of March.



Anadolu reported that Erdoğan slammed the visit on Sunday during a meeting with representatives of the Grey Wolves.



Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) is the movement's political wing - while also being a political ally of the ruling-conservative Justice and Development [AK] Party.



The AK Party is again running in alliance with the MHP in the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections.









