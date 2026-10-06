Artemis II, satellite constellations and space geopolitics to headline Day 2 of global space congress in Türkiye

The results of NASA's Artemis II mission, the future of large satellite constellations and the growing intersection of commercial space and geopolitics will be among the main topics Tuesday as the 77th International Astronautical Congress enters its second day in Antalya, Türkiye.

IAC 2026, which runs from Oct. 5-9, is organized by the International Astronautical Federation and hosted by the Turkish Space Agency, with SAHA Istanbul as co-host. It marks the first time that Türkiye is hosting the congress.

At 11.45 am (0845GMT), NASA Artemis program manager Jeremy Parsons will join an industry panel on the results of Artemis II.

Artemis II carried four astronauts around the Moon in April, marking the first crewed lunar flyby in more than 50 years. The mission was designed to test systems needed for future crewed missions, including those that will take astronauts to the lunar surface.

The discussion comes a day after NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson told Anadolu that the "civilian space race" between the United States and China was "closer than we would like right now."

"But we're going to be confident, and we have some exciting news to announce very soon," Anderson said, without providing details.

The crowded orbital environment will be another major focus Tuesday.

Michael Nicolls, SpaceX's senior vice president of Starlink engineering, is scheduled to discuss the sustainability and safety of large satellite constellations in an evening highlight lecture.

The session will address the challenges of operating large numbers of satellites in low-Earth orbit as satellite networks continue to expand.

Earlier in the afternoon, space industry leaders will examine the increasingly close relationship between commercial space and national interests.

The "Geopolitics vs. Innovation" plenary will look at how companies operating Earth-observation fleets, in-space infrastructure and other commercial systems are balancing global markets with growing demands from governments and security institutions.

The morning program will open with a plenary on the transition from national space programs toward a broader global space ecosystem, including lunar exploration, satellite infrastructure and commercial space activity.

The session, titled "Bridging Eras: From Silk Road Astronomy to Lunar Exploration," will feature Axiom Space Chief Astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria alongside representatives of the Turkish Space Agency, ASELSAN, Fergani Space and the TUBITAK Space Technologies Research Institute.

The heads of space agencies from established and emerging space nations will also gather Tuesday for the third IAF Global Space Leaders Summit.





